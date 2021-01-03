Chevireddy distributes house pattas with prasadam

As part of the ongoing programme to distribute house sites to the eligible beneficiaries, TUDA Chairman and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy formally launched the event in Pakala mandal, forming part of his Chandragiri constituency, on Sunday.
Adding a tinge of sentiment to reach out to his voters, he gave a linen sari, sweet box, Tirumala Laddu, Sri Padmavathi Ammavari prasadam comprising kumkum and turmeric, bangles, fruits and flowers, along with the patta at Upparapalle village. After unveiling a plaque and performing ‘Bhumi Puja’, he watered a sapling planted at ‘Jagananna Colony’ in Neladanipalle of Mogarala Panchayat.
He insisted that he would personally distribute the pattas to all the 25,000 beneficiaries in the constituency, that too, by personally visiting their doorsteps along with his family members. On the opulent gift set which is often criticised as ‘avoidable exuberance’, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy claimed that it was his responsibility to reach out to his ‘sisters’ on a joyful occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath