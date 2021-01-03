Chevireddy distributes house pattas with prasadam

As part of the ongoing programme to distribute house sites to the eligible beneficiaries, TUDA Chairman and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy formally launched the event in Pakala mandal, forming part of his Chandragiri constituency, on Sunday.

Adding a tinge of sentiment to reach out to his voters, he gave a linen sari, sweet box, Tirumala Laddu, Sri Padmavathi Ammavari prasadam comprising kumkum and turmeric, bangles, fruits and flowers, along with the patta at Upparapalle village. After unveiling a plaque and performing ‘Bhumi Puja’, he watered a sapling planted at ‘Jagananna Colony’ in Neladanipalle of Mogarala Panchayat.

He insisted that he would personally distribute the pattas to all the 25,000 beneficiaries in the constituency, that too, by personally visiting their doorsteps along with his family members. On the opulent gift set which is often criticised as ‘avoidable exuberance’, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy claimed that it was his responsibility to reach out to his ‘sisters’ on a joyful occasion.