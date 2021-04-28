Chevireddy announces setting up of 500-bed facility in Chandragiri

‘It will prevent mad rush at State-run hospitals in Tirupati’

Chandragiri constituency has formed concentric units at the panchayat, mandal and constituency levels, apart from forming local teams led by the Sarpanch, MPDO and MLA respectively to address the health situation in a decentralised manner.

In addition to this, Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has announced to develop a 500-bed COVID care facility and add 150 beds with oxygen facility in the constituency to negate the need for people to travel to Tirupati for health emergencies, thereby cutting the risk of further spread.

Of the 150, Chandragiri area hospital will get 100 beds and Naravaripalle public health centre the remaining 50.

This is said to be the first time in the State that a COVID care facility is being developed at a constituency level. “With this, we can not only reach out to the remotest village in my constituency, but also prevent the rush to State-run and private hospitals in Tirupati. As Tirupati is already reeling under shortage of beds and oxygen, this can ensure self-sufficiency for Chandragiri,” Dr. Bhaskar Reddy told the media.

Ventilator support

He has also offered to meet the approximate expenditure of ₹25 lakh towards procurement of oxygen for this purpose. “Apart from requesting the government for additional manpower in the form of doctors, anaesthetists and paramedical staff, we are also trying to get ventilator support to the area hospital,” he added.

The legislator has also announced to procure 20 lakh facemasks to be distributed across his constituency, at the rate of ten pieces for a family of two. Similarly, awareness messages in the form of wall graffiti and hoardings, do-it-yourself kits for patients in home isolation and telemedicine facility are the other initiatives planned to restrict the movement of people.