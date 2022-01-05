‘Chethana’ launched to educate, counsel high school girls

Women police to cover all government high schools in a year

The East Godavari police on Wednesday launched ‘Chethana’, an initiative to educate and counsel high school girls on their challenges, deviations from their academics, and impact on their career due to lack of planning.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar, and SP M. Raveendranth Babu launched the programme at Government High School (Girls) at Saalipeta here.

Mr. Raveendranath said the police had set a target of one year to cover all the government high schools to educate them on their challenges and issues. “The Chethana initiative will provide every assistance needed for the girls facing their challenges in their school life. The women police and Mahila Mitras will meet every girl student in their school and help face their issues and plan a career,” he said. The students have been told to share their problems with the women police during the ‘Chethana’ programme.

Mr. Kannababu and Ms. Geetha assured the girl students that the Disha police system would come to their rescue at any stage of threat when they were away from home.

Mr. Dinakar said the government schools in the city were equipped with better infrastructure and hygiene facilities under the Kakinada smart city.