Andhra Pradesh

‘Chethana’ launched to educate, counsel high school girls

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu addressing girl students during the launch of ‘Chethana’ initiative in Kakinada on Wednesday.  

The East Godavari police on Wednesday launched ‘Chethana’, an initiative to educate and counsel high school girls on their challenges, deviations from their academics, and impact on their career due to lack of planning.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar, and SP M. Raveendranth Babu launched the programme at Government High School (Girls) at Saalipeta here.

Mr. Raveendranath said the police had set a target of one year to cover all the government high schools to educate them on their challenges and issues. “The Chethana initiative will provide every assistance needed for the girls facing their challenges in their school life. The women police and Mahila Mitras will meet every girl student in their school and help face their issues and plan a career,” he said. The students have been told to share their problems with the women police during the ‘Chethana’ programme.

Mr. Kannababu and Ms. Geetha assured the girl students that the Disha police system would come to their rescue at any stage of threat when they were away from home.

Mr. Dinakar said the government schools in the city were equipped with better infrastructure and hygiene facilities under the Kakinada smart city.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2022 11:23:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/chethana-launched-to-educate-counsel-high-school-girls/article38138961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY