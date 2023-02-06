HamberMenu
Chess prodigy Meenakshi meets AP CM

February 06, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with chess prodigy Kolagatla A. Meenakshi at his camp office on Monday

Chess prodigy Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday. Congratulating her, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a corpus fund of ₹1 crore to enable her to pursue her career in chess and the allotment of a 1,000-square-yard residential plot in Visakhapatnam.

He wished her success in her endeavours and said that she should bring more laurels to the State at international level. He promised her all possible support. 

Meenakshi was recently conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar - 2023 by President Droupadi Murmu. Her parents Madhu and Aparna were present.

