Chess Olympiad torch relay reaches Tirupati

Sports Minister R.K. Roja receives the torch

Minister for Tourism and Sports R.K. Roja holding the 44th Olympiad Chess relay torch at Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Sports Minister R.K. Roja receives the torch

The torch relay for the Chess Olympiad, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 in New Delhi, reached Tirupati on Saturday.

Minister for Tourism and Sports R.K. Roja, who received the torch, said it was a matter of pride for Tirupati to be one among 75 cities in the country that the relay would be covering. The torch reached Tirupati from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The Minister, along with TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Principal Secretary Vani and others, participated in a relay rally from the Srinivasa Sports Complex to Mahati Auditorium.

Speaking at a function at the auditorium, Ms. Roja recalled chess players from the State who made a mark, and added that the government would always encourage talent.

Players from 187 countries will be participating in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, scheduled to be held in Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10.