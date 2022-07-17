Chess Olympiad torch arrives in Vijayawada

Mahabalipuram will host the event from July 28 to August 9

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh receiving the Chess Olympiad Torch from grandmaster M.R. Lalith Babu in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay arrived in the city from Hyderabad on Sunday, as part of a nationwide rally to mark the 44 th edition of the Chess Olympiad to be held at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh received the torch from city-based chess grandmaster M.R. Lalith Babu at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh said that it was a proud moment for the country to host the 44 th Chess Olympiad.

Sports and Youth Welfare principal secretary Vani Mohan said the Olympiad would be hosted at Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 9 and chess players from 190 countries would compete in it.

She said the torch would be taken to 75 cities in the country to create awareness regarding the Olympiad and to encourage players.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh chairman N. Prabhakar Reddy said that the torch relay would now make its way to Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said Vijayawada has a special place in the world of chess as it has produced several chess grandmasters.

Grandmasters Ravi Teja S, Anusha, Sai Nirupama and Lalith Babu were felicitated on the occasion.