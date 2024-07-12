ADVERTISEMENT

Cherukuri Sreedhar takes charge as APIIC Director of Industries

Updated - July 12, 2024 09:23 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Cherukuri Sreedhar taking charge as the Director of Industries at the APIIC Towers at Mangalagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

IAS officer Cherukuri Sreedhar took charge as the Director of Industries at the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Towers in Mangalagiri on Friday. On the occasion, he said that the government was keen on developing an industrial corridor covering Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool districts. He also stated that the industrial policy would be improved to cater to the requirement of industrialists in the best possible manner. 

Due priority will be given to filling the skill gaps in the industries with the cooperation of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, he said, adding that efforts should be made to facilitate the registration of more MSMEs on the e-commerce platforms of Amazon, Flipkart and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US