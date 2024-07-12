GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cherukuri Sreedhar takes charge as APIIC Director of Industries

Published - July 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

IAS officer Cherukuri Sreedhar took charge as the Director of Industries at the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Towers in Mangalagiri on Friday. On the occasion, he said that the government was keen on developing an industrial corridor covering Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool districts. He also stated that the industrial policy would be improved to cater to the requirement of industrialists in the best possible manner. 

Due priority will be given to filling the skill gaps in the industries with the cooperation of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, he said, adding that efforts should be made to facilitate the registration of more MSMEs on the e-commerce platforms of Amazon, Flipkart and others.

