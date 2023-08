August 24, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ONGOLE

People can send congratulatory ‘e-post’ messages to laud the team of scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation who created a history by landing Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon. The ‘e-post’, costing ₹10, can be sent by students and others through India post to Capacity Building and Public Outreach, ISRO, Department of Space, ‘Antariksha Bhavan’, New BEL Road, Bengaluru-560094, according to an official release.

