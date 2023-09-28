ADVERTISEMENT

Cheque bounce case: ₹15 lakh fine imposed

September 28, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

An accused in a cheque bounce case was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and was ordered to pay a fine of ₹15 lakh by Nuzvid Special Magistrate Velpula Krishna Murthy, on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution,  Attuluri Prasad of Nuzvid had borrowed ₹10 lakh from the complainant Vadlapatla Sivaram of Surepalli village on August 24, 2018.

Later, Mr. Prasad issued a cheque for ₹10 lakh to Mr. Sivaram in August 2019 towards repayment of the debt.

Mr. Sivaram deposited the cheque in his account for cash collection and found that it was dishonoured.

On the basis of the complaint filed before the court under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, Mr. Prasad was found to be guilty and was awarded punishment.

