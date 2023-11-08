HamberMenu
Chennakesava temple works will be completed soon: Buggana

November 08, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy visited the Chennakesava temple at Gunadala in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district, where the development works worth over ₹10 crore are in progress, on Tuesday. In a press release here, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the development works related to the temple gopuram and kalyana mandapam will be completed as per schedule. 

He was speaking after taking part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Kapu Kalyana Mandapam at Dhone town. The State government had allocated ₹3 crore for the project, which was built on land donated by a local resident I.P. Prasad.

