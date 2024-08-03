ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai’s Rela Hospital opens branch in Nellore

Published - August 03, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based Rela Hospital on Saturday opened a branch in Nellore. C.M.K. Reddy, general and vascular surgeon and president of Tamil Nadu Medical Practitioners Association, inaugurated the hospital, Rela Medical Centre, at Gandhi Nagar.

Chairman and managing director of Rela Hospital Mohamed Rela said: “Our Chennai hospital, with its 450 beds, including 130 critical care beds, and nine advanced operation suites, serves over 50 disciplines and is supported by over 130 specialists. We aim to extend this exceptional care and expertise to patients in Nellore and its surrounding areas.”

Rela Hospital runs similar health centres in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to provide consultations in bone marrow transplant, liver and heart transplant, according to the hospital group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US