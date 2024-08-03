GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai’s Rela Hospital opens branch in Nellore

Published - August 03, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based Rela Hospital on Saturday opened a branch in Nellore. C.M.K. Reddy, general and vascular surgeon and president of Tamil Nadu Medical Practitioners Association, inaugurated the hospital, Rela Medical Centre, at Gandhi Nagar.

Chairman and managing director of Rela Hospital Mohamed Rela said: “Our Chennai hospital, with its 450 beds, including 130 critical care beds, and nine advanced operation suites, serves over 50 disciplines and is supported by over 130 specialists. We aim to extend this exceptional care and expertise to patients in Nellore and its surrounding areas.”

Rela Hospital runs similar health centres in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to provide consultations in bone marrow transplant, liver and heart transplant, according to the hospital group.

