Parched Chennai to breathe easy as Andhra agrees to release Krishna water

Chennai can look forward to getting its quota of Krishna water early this year as the drought-hit Penna basin has started receiving inflow in the wake of floods in the upper riparian States of Karnataka and Maharashtra.
“Water will be released to the water-starved metropolitan city after building sufficient storage in Somasila and Kandeluru reservoirs to meet irrigation and drinking water needs of Nellore and Tirupati,” Nellore circle Irrigation Superintendent B.S.V. Prasada Rao said.
Chennai, which is entitled to 12,000 mcft under the Telugu Ganga Project after accounting for seepage and evaporation losses, can expect water to reach its reservoirs from the second or third week of September, sources said.
The inflows are expected to cross the 25,000-cusec-mark following heavy discharge from Pothireddypadu in coming weeks.
