Chennai, Mumbai returnees lead tally in Nellore, Prakasam

The number of active coronavirus cases went up to 70 in Nellore district with the addition of 22 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 15 persons were discharged on recovery.

Of the new cases, 11 were from Tada, which falls on the border of A.P.-Tamil Nadu, and six from Sullurpeta. Chaijerla and Atmakur accounted for two new cases each and Doravarisatram one.

Nurse tests positive

In Prakasam district, nine persons, including seven who had returned from Maharashtra tested positive, health officials said. Four of the Mumbai returnees were from Rallapalli village in Veligandla mandal. Immadicheruvu, R.G.Puram and Ganeshunipalli accounted for one fresh case each.

A nurse in Ongole and her husband also tested positive for the disease on Wednesday, COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards said.

Alarmed over the spread of the viral disease to rural areas, the health authorities unveiled cluster containment strategy in the affected mandals. The number of active cases in Prakasam district went up to 35 during the period.