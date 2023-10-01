Chennai Central-Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express cleaned in just 14 minutes

October 01, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Chennai Central-Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express was cleaned and ready for the trip in just 14 minutes as part of the ‘14 Minutes Miracle’ challenge on October 1 (Sunday).

In response to the call given by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the mechanical and cleaning staff (Swachh Vande Veers) of the South Central Railway (SCR) completed the task.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil monitored the ‘14 Minutes Miracle’ challenge and the cleaning of the train on the platform number 8.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM lauded Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer M. Ravi Kiran, and the officials for successfully accomplishing the task in just 14 minutes, which was similar to the cleanliness mechanism followed for the bullet trains in Japan.

Such clean-up protocols should be followed at all stations to cut down the turn-around of the trains at the terminal stations.

Mr. Patil, along with Additional DRM (Operations) M. Srikanth and officers, Bharat Scouts and Guides and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme at RRI cabin, clock tower, circulating area, parcel office, mango siding and tailway tracks.

The DRM appealed to the passengers to avoid the use of single-use plastic.

Tributes to Mahatma

Meanwhile, the officers and staff of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) participated in a mega cleanliness drive undertaken at the ghats along the Krishna River in Vijayawada on Sunday.

As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the officers of MPEDA and National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NaCSA), a unit of the MPEDA officers, removed garbage piled up after the immersion of Ganesh idols downstream the river.