Chennai-Bengaluru double-decker train derails near Kuppam, none hurt

May 15, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A coach of the Dr. MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express (Train Number 22625) derailed at Bisanattam railway station in Karnataka, close to Kuppam on the inter-State border at 11.30 a.m on Monday. No incidence of injuries or casualties was reported.

According to sources, the last but one train coach derailed and hit a ballast as the train approached the Bisanattam railway station. Noticing the commotion, the guard in the last coach alerted the engine crew, who halted the train.

At the time of the derailment, about 150 were on board. After delinking the derailed coach from the train, the passengers were shifted to a special train that took off around 3.30 p.m. The passengers were delayed by four hours.

Meanwhile, two Bengaluru-bound Express trains—Seshadri and Brindavan—were halted at Mallanur and Kuppam railway stations in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh due to this incident.

The passengers of the derailed trains and the halted ones had a tough time waiting at the small railway stations without catering service. The halted trains resumed after a three-hour delay. The response teams from Jollarpettai and Bengaluru rushed to the site and resumed clearance operations.