Chennai all set to get full quota of Krishna water

Kandaleru receives record storage.

Chennai can breathe easy as the Kandaleru reservoir in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, which augments the drinking water supply to the metropolis, has attained a record storage of 52.94 tmcft for the first time since the launch of the Telugu Ganga canal system in 1996.

Tamil Nadu can expect to get its full quota of Krishna water this year as the storage in the reservoir is expected to go up further in the coming weeks to reach closer to its full capacity of 68.05 tmcft.

“We will maintain the storage at 60 tmcft, leaving a flood cushion of about 8 tmcft, to ensure the safety of the reservoir,” Telugu Ganga project Chief Engineer C. Harinarayana Reddy said while overseeing the water release to meet the needs of, among other cities, Tirupati and Chennai.

It was in the year 2010 that the reservoir had a relatively comfortable storage of 50.65 tmcft against the full capacity of 68.05 tmcft.

Once the farm season begins in November, the water realised from Kandaleru by Tamil Nadu will come down a bit to about 600 cusecs from the present 800 cusecs, after accounting for evaporation losses and seepage.

“Going by the present trend, we are in a position to continue the water release to Chennai till March 2021,” Mr. Harinarayana Reddy indicated.