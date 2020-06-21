Chelluru becomes latest hotspot in E. Godavari

KAKINADA

21 June 2020 23:15 IST

The panchayat has reported 59 coronavirus cases till now

Chelluru panchayat in Rayavaram mandal has emerged as a new COVID-19 hotspot in East Godavari district.

“The total number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 till now is 59. A group of people from Chelluru had reportedly attended a wedding in Gollala Mamidaada village, where they came in contact with infected persons,” District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik told The Hindu.

Recently, district authorities had conducted medical tests on villagers in Chelluru after receiving information that some villagers had attended a wedding in Gollala Mamidaada village, which alone has witnessed over 170 cases.

“Only one person has tested positive during primary testing. By Sunday, the virus began spreading across the panchayat. Of the 59 persons who tested positive for COVID-19, a total of 12 persons are elderly people who have been admitted to hospital,” Mr. Mallik said.

On Saturday alone, the village had witnessed 17 cases.

However, 42 patients have been permitted for home quarantine in the panchayat. The district authorities have intensified their efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19 to neighbouring areas.