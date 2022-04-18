Andhra Pradesh: Chelluboyina taken on 30-km long celebratory rally through Kakinada

The Minister arrives in the district to a thunderous reception from local YSRCP leaders

B.C.Welfare, I&PR and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and YSRCP MLAs offer a floral tribute to Dr.B.R.Ambedkar during the 30-km succuss rally in Kakinada on Monday. FOR KAKINADA. BY ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: BY ARRAGEMENT

The Minister arrives in the district to a thunderous reception from local YSRCP leaders

Public representatives in Kakinada and Konaseema districts on Monday gave a rousing reception to Chelluboyina Venu Gopala Krishna by holding a 30-km rally between Kakinada city and Ramachandrapuram in Konaseema district to celebrate the retainment of his Cabinet berth.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna, who continues to hold the portfolio of Backward Classes Welfare, was given the additional portfolio of Information and Public Relations and Cinematography in the recent Cabinet rejig.

The YSRCP cadres held a large procession which began from Kakinada city, where Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna was greeted by former Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu, Kakinada City MLA D. Chandrasekhara Reddy and Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha. The public representatives later offered a floral tribute to a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in the city.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that he would strive to address the needs of the backward classes. “My priority remains the same: to address the issues of the backward communities. I will strive to meet the expectations of the public and the Chief Minister and will do my best in handling my additional portfolios,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.

East Godavari district Zilla Parishad chairperson Vipparthi Venu Gopal joined Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna in the rally at Draksharamam, an entry of Konaseema district from the newly-formed Kakinada district. The ZP chairperson promised all support from the Zilla Parishad for the development of Konaseema district.

In his address to the public of Ramachandrapuram Assembly segment, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that he would remain accessible to people from all walks of life and that he would be always at hand to address their issues and oversee the development of Konaseema district.