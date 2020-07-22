Chelluboyina, Seediri Appalaraju sworn in as Andhra Pradesh ministers

Members of Legislative Assembly Chelluboyina Srinvasa Venugopalakrishna and Seediri Appalaraju were sworn-in as ministers in the State cabinet at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Mr. Venugopala Krishna representing Ramachandrapuram assembly constituency in East Godavari is most likely to be given the portfolio of Roads and Buildings and Dr. Appalaraju, a doctor by profession representing Palasa of Srikakulam district will likely be given the Fisheries portfolio.
Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Legislative Council chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed, Chief Secretary Nilaw Sawhney, family members of the new ministers and others were present.
Meanwhile, the outgoing Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das, speaking to media, said that Mr. Jagan gave him a good opportunity to serve as minister and it has only increased his responsibilities to serve the people of the state and Srikakulam district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath