Cheepurupalli wears festive look with influx of pilgrims

Devotees participating in prayers at the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Cheepurupalli on Monday.

VIZIANAGARAM

16 March 2021 00:06 IST

Kumkum puja performed at Kanaka Mahalaskhmi temple

Cheepurupalli town wore a festive look on Monday with the arrival of devotees from different parts of the North Andhra region to worship presiding deity Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Ammavaru during the three-day annual festival.

The entire stretch between Cheepurupalli and Subhadrapuram Road was jam-packed with continuous flow of pilgrims who attach a lot of significance to participation in kumkum puja.

Over 80,000 devotees offered special prayers and participated in the kumkum puja and other spiritual activities on the second day.

The temple trust board chairman Ippili Suryaprakasha Rao, known as Govinda, said there would be a procession to the local temples, including Asiritalli, Bhagiradhamma Talli, Sri Yellamamba Talli and Santana Lakshmi Talli on Tuesday, the last day of the festival.

Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and other leaders will participate in the yatra and other events. “We are thankful to the police department for ensuring smooth traffic in spite of the heavy rush at the temple with the arrival of pilgrims from Srikakulam, Rajam, Vizianagaram and other places,” he added.