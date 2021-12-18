Cheemalavarigudem youth dies

JEELUGUMILLI

18 December 2021 16:04 IST

A private driver, T. Lakshmanudu (19), of Cheemalavarigudem village in West Godavari district, reportedly died while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Aswaraopeta in Telangana State.

He is believed to have consumed pesticide at his residence on Friday

The victim resorted to taking the extreme step when his parents chided as he was reportedly spending most of the time on his cell phone. The police have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising

Persons in distress can ‘Dial 100’ for any help.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.