Andhra Pradesh

Cheemalavarigudem youth dies

A private driver, T. Lakshmanudu (19), of Cheemalavarigudem village in West Godavari district, reportedly died while undergoing treatment in a hospital at Aswaraopeta in Telangana State.

He is believed to have consumed pesticide at his residence on Friday

The victim resorted to taking the extreme step when his parents chided as he was reportedly spending most of the time on his cell phone. The police have registered a case.

Persons in distress can ‘Dial 100’ for any help.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.


