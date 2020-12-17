Check train timings before boarding

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 December 2020 01:10 IST

Subsequent to introduction of COVID special trains and festival special trains, train timings have been revised for most of the train services due to operational reasons.

There are changes in timings at the train starting station, enroute stations and destination station for some of the train services originating/terminating from Waltair Division of East Coast Railway and also passing through the Division.

Advertising

Advertising

Passengers are therefore advised to check and verify the revised train timings pertaining to their train journeys well before their commencement of journeys, either with the integrated enquiry no. 139 or National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website or IRCTC website or by approaching authorised person at reservation counters/railway stations.

All passengers travelling by special trains have to adhere to health protocols such as wearing of masks, using of hand sanitisers, and following social distancing norms as prescribed by the Central and State Governments, said A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, of East Coast Railway.