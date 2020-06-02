Check out some marine diversity at Kakinada rly. station!

The Forest Department has developed an interpretation centre on marine life at the Kakinada city railway station where it will display the marine biodiversity of the Kakinada coast. It will showcase 15 species of fish, 10 species of molluscs, sea snake, jellyfish and octopus. All of them have been collected from the Kakinada coast.

The fish species - Tiger Shark, Indo-Pacific Sailfish, Bull Shark, Yellow-fin Tuna and Dolphin - will be displayed in aquariums. The Indo-Pacific Sailfish is believed to be the fastest fish in the sea.

“The fish species have been caught in the blue waters near the Kumbabishekham site on the Kakinada coast. These are the most exploited species on this coast,” Mr. Anant Shankar, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife), Rajamahendravaram, told The Hindu.

“The marine species chosen for display do not come under any marine life protection Acts. The project aims at introducing the public to the marine diversity of the coast,” he added.

Joint effort

Inspired by the project designed by Mr. Anant Shankar, the South Central Railway (Vijayawada) authorities have pitched in to develop the interpretation centre at the Kakinada city railway station. The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has funded it.

“Instead of any office building, we have chosen the railway station as the suitable site to set up the centre so as to enable more people to take a look at the mangrove ecosystem and the marine diversity of the Kakinada coast,” said Mr. Anant Shankar.

Scientists D. Mahesh Babu (Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary) and Kumpatla Balaji have executed the project. “It is likely to be thrown open for public in a few days. Visitors will get to know every minute detail of the marine species on display,” said Mr. Mahesh Babu.