Check multiple applications for house sites, says Collector

‘Only genuinely eligible person should receive the benefit’

All the applications seeking house sites should be verified by the Village Revenue Officers and the tahsildars under the supervision of the Revenue Divisional Officers so as to check the misuse of the government’s flagship programme, District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said on Tuesday, and warned of civil and criminal action against them for dereliction of duty.

Reviewing the progress of land acquisition for several projects and welfare schemes in the district and disposal of the applications under the “house sites within 90 days” scheme here, the Collector said that it was one of the four high-priority schemes of the government, and the officers must make efforts to ensure that “all the genuinely eligible people” received the benefit.

“This is not a scheme to distribute the wealth of the government to all and sundry. It is a scheme to support the poor to fulfil their dream of having a shelter of their own. But many people are submitting two to three applications from the same house by splitting the ration card or rice card, which should be checked,” she said.

Criminal action warned

“No officer should succumb to pressures and accept or pass the applications for house sites, unless they are genuine. Otherwise, they should be prepared for criminal action,” Joint Collector Nishant Kumar said at the meeting.

He asked the officers to identify suitable land packets in their areas, and start negotiating with the owners if land acquisition was essential.

“The need for land for infrastructure projects must also be kept in mind and a land bank created as soon as possible so that no industry or investment goes out of the district,” the Collector said while reviewing the progress of widening the National Highways and the Anantapur-Amaravati Expressway projects with the Revenue and R&B (NH Division) officials.

Penukonda Sub-Collector M. Naveen, RDOs of Kadiri, Anantapur, Dharmavaram and Kalyandurg, and District Revenue Officer B. Gayathri Devi were present.