Check illegal constructions, encroachments: MLA

Vizianagaram should become a planned city, says Kolagatla

Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and Municipal Commissioner S.S. Varma on Saturday asked the corporation staff and planning secretaries to inform higher authorities about illegal constructions and encroachments in their respective divisions.

They said that the town planning senior officials would stop the illegal constructions at the initial stage and ensure planned development in all the streets. The corporation had set up committees for city planning, water management, plantation drive and medical and health aspects.

Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was very keen on development in the corporation in accordance with the master plan prepared by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority. He said that Vizianagaram city was also under the jurisdiction of VMRDA which had prepared a new master plan.

Mr. Varma directed the planning secretaries to visit their respective wards and verify whether the owners of the buildings had taken prior permissions from the corporation.

Assistant Commissioner of Planning K. Venkateswara Rao said that the corporation was unable to control unauthorised constructions earlier due to a lack of sufficient staff. He said that the appointment of planning secretaries would help monitor construction activity in all the wards more effectively.

Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi said that the appointment of the committees with public representatives, officials and staff of secretariats would ensure the overall development of the fort city.

YSRCP leader and corporator Kolagatla Sravani also spoke in the meeting.