ADVERTISEMENT

Check COVID-19 preparedness of hospitals, Chief Minister tells officials

December 26, 2022 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

No case of BF.7 variant has been reported in State so far; 320 tonnes of medical oxygen kept ready, say officials

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asks the officials to check availability of equipment, drugs, doctors and paramedical staff at hospitals in State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Medical and Health Department officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of BF.7 variant of coronavirus in the State.

Reviewing the COVID-19 preparedness on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that village clinics should play a key role in checking the spread of the new variant, and persons having symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested at the village level.

He asked the officials to visit all government hospitals and check the availability of equipment, drugs, doctors and paramedical staff, adding that the exercise must be completed in ten days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chief Minister said that private hospitals should also be checked and availability of PPE kits and other material ensured. 

Principal Secretary M.T. Kanna Babu informed the Chief Minister that 320 tonnes of medical liquid oxygen and N-95 masks in adequate quantity had been kept ready. No case of BF.7 variant has been reported in the State so far. Testing labs are ready at 13 places in Vijayawada and 19 more labs would be available soon, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to test all passengers at airports and asked the ANMs, ASHA workers and other staff to remain alert.

The health officers should focus on educating the public on the need for wearing masks and following the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of BF.7 variant, said Health Minister Vidadala Rajini.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US