Check COVID-19 preparedness of hospitals, Chief Minister tells officials

December 26, 2022 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Medical and Health Department officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of BF.7 variant of coronavirus in the State.

Reviewing the COVID-19 preparedness on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that village clinics should play a key role in checking the spread of the new variant, and persons having symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested at the village level.

He asked the officials to visit all government hospitals and check the availability of equipment, drugs, doctors and paramedical staff, adding that the exercise must be completed in ten days.

The Chief Minister said that private hospitals should also be checked and availability of PPE kits and other material ensured.

Principal Secretary M.T. Kanna Babu informed the Chief Minister that 320 tonnes of medical liquid oxygen and N-95 masks in adequate quantity had been kept ready. No case of BF.7 variant has been reported in the State so far. Testing labs are ready at 13 places in Vijayawada and 19 more labs would be available soon, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to test all passengers at airports and asked the ANMs, ASHA workers and other staff to remain alert.

The health officers should focus on educating the public on the need for wearing masks and following the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of BF.7 variant, said Health Minister Vidadala Rajini.