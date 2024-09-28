GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Cheated’ migrant worker rescued from Malaysia returns home in Piler of Andhra Pradesh

Munaswamy complained that he was given a fraudulent visa and subjected to harsh conditions at a mechanical shed in Malaysia

Published - September 28, 2024 10:42 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Migrant worker Munaswamy and his wife Lakshmi Devi, at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Saturday.

Migrant worker Munaswamy and his wife Lakshmi Devi, at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The timely intervention of Superintendent of Police V. Vidya Sagar Naidu led to the rescue of Munaswamy, a migrant worker, in Malaysia and his safe return to his hometown in Annamayya district.

Mr. Munaswamy, 40, hailing from Piler town, went to Malaysia in search of employment a few months ago. Despite being promised a job in a nursery, he was exploited for hard labour at a mechanical shed by an agent who handled his passport, visa, and employment process.

Distraught by Munaswamy’s condition, his wife Lakshmi Devi sought help from the police, prompting Mr. Vidya Sagar Naidu to take immediate action. Arrangements were made for Munaswamy’s repatriation, and he safely returned home on September 27 (Friday) night.

During a video call with his wife, Mr. Munaswamy had complained that he was given a fraudulent visa and was subjected to harsh conditions when he refused to work.

The SP summoned the agent who sent Mr. Munaswamy to Malaysia and the necessary arrangements were made for his safe return to India.

Mr. Munaswamy and his wife expressed gratitude to the SP during a meeting at the district police headquarters on September 28 (Saturday).

Published - September 28, 2024 10:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.