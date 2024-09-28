‘Cheated’ migrant worker rescued from Malaysia returns home in Piler of Andhra Pradesh

The timely intervention of Superintendent of Police V. Vidya Sagar Naidu led to the rescue of Munaswamy, a migrant worker, in Malaysia and his safe return to his hometown in Annamayya district.

Mr. Munaswamy, 40, hailing from Piler town, went to Malaysia in search of employment a few months ago. Despite being promised a job in a nursery, he was exploited for hard labour at a mechanical shed by an agent who handled his passport, visa, and employment process.

Distraught by Munaswamy’s condition, his wife Lakshmi Devi sought help from the police, prompting Mr. Vidya Sagar Naidu to take immediate action. Arrangements were made for Munaswamy’s repatriation, and he safely returned home on September 27 (Friday) night.

During a video call with his wife, Mr. Munaswamy had complained that he was given a fraudulent visa and was subjected to harsh conditions when he refused to work.

The SP summoned the agent who sent Mr. Munaswamy to Malaysia and the necessary arrangements were made for his safe return to India.

Mr. Munaswamy and his wife expressed gratitude to the SP during a meeting at the district police headquarters on September 28 (Saturday).