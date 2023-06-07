‘Chatbot’ app launched to trace misplaced mobile phones in Vijayawada

June 07, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR District Police have launched two apps called ‘Chatbot’ and ‘High Alert’ to extend better services to the public. Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, along with DCP Moka Sathi Babu, launched the apps at the Commissionerate on Wednesday.

The Police Commissioner said the aim behind launching Chatbot is to ensure that people who have lost their mobile phones can easily lodge complaints without having to visit a police station.

How it works

If someone loses their mobile phone, he or she should send an SMS saying ‘Hi’ or ‘Help’ to 9440627057. A link will pop up, which will direct complainants to a portal where they are required to submit their personal details as well as details of the lost phone.

Complainants will be required to submit details such as IMEI number, make, contact number, year of manufacturing, the day and time the phone was lost, and the phone number last used in the mobile phone. The police will register the complaint and use these details to trace the phone and hand it over to the complainant once it is recovered, the Police Commissioner said.

“We are extending services to the public through ‘Spandana’, ‘Disha App’, ‘Dial Your CP’ and other programmes. With the launch of new apps, more and immediate services would be offered to the complainants,” Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata said.

‘High Alert’ is a service to mobilise police officers during emergencies, the Police Commissioner said, adding that action would be taken against those who misuse the apps.