Chartered plane makes emergency landing

A chartered single-engine plane Cirrus SR-22 (VT-VDN) of Jindal Steels made an emergency landing in the fields of Eradikera village of Brahmasamudram mandal close to the Karnataka border in Anantapur district on Monday morning. The pilot and co-passenger did not suffer any injuries and made calls to the officials to get the plane rectified and make it fly again.

The four-seater plane, which was on a 1,000 km trial flight after change of engine, took off from Mysore and was going to Ballari. At about 9.30 a.m. a fuel leak was reportedly detected and the pilot immediately made an emergency landing. The plane was occupied by two persons from the Jindal Steel Limited, Kalyandurg Rural Circle Inspector Suresh Babu said.

The Deputy Director of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would inspect the fitness of the airplane to take off from a temporary runway to be prepared at the emergency landing site on Tuesday.

The plane with 310 hp (231 kW) engine is equipped with the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), which can lower the entire aircraft to the ground relatively gently in an emergency.