Chartered plane makes emergency landing in Andhra’s Anantapur

A chartered single-engine plane Cirrus SR22 (VT-VDN) made an emergency landing in the fields of Eradikera village of Bhrahmasamudram mandal of Anantapur district, close to the Karnataka border on Monday morning.

The four-seater plane, carrying two persons from Jindal Steel Limited, hit a snag in fuel supply. This forced the pilot to make an emergency landing in the fields at around 9.30 a.m., Suresh Babu, Kalyandurg Rural Circle Inspector, told The Hindu. The flight had taken off from Bellary in Karnataka, and was flying to Bengaluru.

The police personnel are on their way to landing spot.

The plane, with 310 hp (231 kW) engine, is equipped with the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), which can lower the entire aircraft to the ground relatively gently in an emergency.

