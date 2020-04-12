Charred body of unidentified woman found in forest near village in Chittoor

Mystery shrouds the death of a woman, whose charred body was found by the side of a pond in a forest location at Tharigodu village of Gattu panchayat of B. Kothakota mandal on Saturday.

According to information, some shepherds found smoke emanating from the bushes close to the pond in the morning. Finding that it was a woman’s body burning, they immediately informed the B. Kothakota police. Before the police could rush to the spot, the body was burnt beyond recognition. Police suspect it could be a murder as pieces of cable wire around the charred neck suggested strangulation.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravimanohar Achari, who inspected the spot, told the media that a gunny bag at the scene suggested that the woman might have been murdered somewhere and the body carried to the isolated place here.

A team of forensic experts and a dog squad reached the spot and some clues were collected.

The body was removed to the area hospital for autopsy.

The official said that the CC camera footage at the key junctions of Madanapalle rural side would be verified for possible clues about the accused.