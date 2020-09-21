Charred body of man found

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 September 2020 23:08 IST

Victim was from Nalgonda, say police

Residents of Srinagar in Gajuwaka were shocked when they found a charred body of a middle-aged man dumped on a roadside, on Monday morning.

Police visited the spot and identified the deceased as Narasinga Rao, a truck driver and a native of Nalgonda area of Telangana. An empty petrol bottle was also found near the body. Police are yet to ascertain whether it was a suicide or murder.

Locals said the body was found near the scrap shops. Residents of the area alleged that some illegal activities have been taking place near the area for the past few months.

Police shifted the body to a morgue for post-mortem. Police said that a case was registered under Section 174 of CrPC (Suspicious Death) and the investigation is on to establish the exact causes of death.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage near the crime scene.