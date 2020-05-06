Charity continues, in spite of initial protest on liquor

After a brief hiatus for two days, charity measures by social organisations and political leaders continued on Wednesday.

Though the sight of the poor and working classes making a beeline to liquor outlets initially caused resentment among the public, which could be seen from various videos and messages in the social media, charity work continued on Thursday.

The employees, charitable organisations and social activists breathed fire at the sight of people from lower income groups standing in the queue lines that appeared endless on Monday, when the liquor outlets were opened after lockdown relaxation was announced.

Ramakrishna Mission provided groceries and vegetables to migrant labour families from Rajasthan, who are residing in tents near Chandragiri fort on Chittoor highway. The pandemic situation made them go jobless during the lockdown period and the families were struggling to make ends meet, said the Mission’s secretary Swami Anupamananda, who distributed rice, wheat flour, pulses and vegetables to the families along with social activists G.S. Prasad and Chalapathi.

Tirupati-based CVS Krishnamurthy Teja Charities trust member and Nidadavole MLA G. Srinivasulu Naidu presented ₹25 lakh to CM Relief Fund, part of which is meant to be spent on the local homeless poor. Kesava Seva Samithi members led by its Secretary Ganapati Singh distributed masks to 500 residents of Scavengers Colony and advised them to follow social distancing.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas faulted the State for putting the blame on the Centre for opening liquor outlets. “The Centre only issued guidelines on relaxation and left it to the discretion of the States to open liquor outlets. It was the State’s decision to open the shops and also hike price by 75%”, he said.

His clarification came in the wake of some YSRCP leaders trying to portray it as the ‘Centre’s decision’, after the government was apparently caught on the wrong foot, with the unexpected huge queue lines showing it in poor light.