Charging up for the switch to EVs

NREDCAP inks pact with IOCL to establish charging stations

The State government is making all efforts to generate interest among people to make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) in order to gradually move towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Much of the reluctance on the part of the consumers to make the switch can be attributed to ‘range anxiety’, which is the fear of running out of power in the middle of a long journey or not being able to find a charging point. This is proving to be a major stumbling block for people to embrace the battery-run electric vehicles.

In this backdrop, the Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), a nodal agency of the State government for promotion of renewable energy programmes and e-mobility, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development of charging infrastructure with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Copies of the partnership deal were exchanged between NREDCAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director S. Ramana Reddy and Executive Director and State head of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, IOCL R. Sravan S. Rao on Friday. The IOCL has agreed to take up a detailed feasibility study in its retail outlets in Andhra Pradesh for development of charging infrastructure.

Mr. Rao said IOCL planned to take up 10,000 charging stations across India by 2024, and establish compressed biogas plants for cooking purpose in association with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and initiate hydrogen generation plants at various refineries.

Mr. Reddy explained to Mr. Rao that NREDCAP had been collaborating with various government departments and public sector undertakings to develop charging infrastructure in a grid of 3 km x 3 km in urban areas and at 25 km intervals on both sides of the highways.

He also explained about the various schemes being taken up by the corporation to facilitate a cleaner environment and low-cost energy to improve the living standards of people in the State. He said to ensure grid stability and supply of green power round the clock, pumped storage power projects were being established in different locations.

Phasing out fossil fuel

The Centre’s policy objectives of e-mobility is to phase out fossil fuel-based commercial fleets and logistics vehicles in the top four cities by 2024 and in all cities across the country by 2030.

“We have identified 3,000 locations in the State for setting up the charging stations,” said Mr. Reddy. NREDCAP has facilitated establishment of 8000 MW of solar and wind projects, solid waste management plants, industrial heat recovery projects, biomass projects and mini hydel projects.