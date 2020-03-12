Charging stations to be set up for electric vehicles

VIJAYAWADA

12 March 2020

NREDCAP signs Memorandum of Understanding with REIL

The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL), a Central Public Sector undertaking, to develop charging infrastructure in 32 locations covering Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada, and Tirupati for electric mobility.

Ramana Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, NREDCAP, on Thursday discussed with Rupesh Chawla, Deputy General Manager, REIL, about development of charging infrastructure in the State. He said works on the project would start in a month.

Explaining about the charging options for electric vehicles, he said two-wheelers would have the options of Slow Charging (SC)/ Battery Swapping (BS) at a private charging facility and slow charging at a Public Charging Facility. Owners of three-wheelers could opt for SC/BS both at private and public charging stations; passenger vehicles (cars) would have SC/BS at private station while at public charging stations, they would have the option of Fast Charging (FC) and buses could either opt for SC/BS at private charging station or FC/BS at a public charging facility.

Privately owned two-wheelers and cars can opt for BS only at a private charging infrastructure, while for three-wheelers, BS is proposed to be made available in a private facility.

Exclusive transformer

Every public charging infrastructure will have an exclusive transformer with the related sub-station equipment, including safety application, if required and adequate space for charging and entry/exit of vehicles.

Mr. Reddy said the Network Service Provider would have a tie-up with charging stations to enable remote/online booking of charging slots by the vehicle owners.