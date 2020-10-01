Charges framed against 17 RTA employees in BS-III vehicle case

Show-cause notices were served on them on Sepetember 2

ANANTAPUR

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) has framed charges against its 17 employees in the case of registration of BS-III vehicles with fake documents and recommended disciplinary action against all of them.

Transport Commissioner P.S.R. Anjaneyulu issued show-cause notices to all these employees including two Road Transport Officers (RTO), six inspectors, two A.O.s, and two Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) on September 2. After getting replies from them, charges have been framed. Among the 17 employees is A.O. (Anantapur) V. Venkateswarlu who has retired from the service and settled in Kurnool, while administrative officer Rama Devi is in service. They have been charged with the alleged illegal registration of 129 BS-III lorries and buses as BS-IV vehicles.

Scam details

“Action will be taken against all these employees who helped register the BS-III vehilces procured from the Jatadhara Industries and C. Gopal Reddy and Company of Tadipatri,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad.

After the Ashok Leyland, the manufacturer of these vehicles wrote a letter to Transport Department saying that it had sold 129 BS-III vehicles as scrap to the companies in question and never certified them as BS-IV vehicles or raised any invoice, the department lodged police complaints against the owners of the companies including former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy.

The police are pursuing the case in the court of law.