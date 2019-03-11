‘Charge-sheet’ against CM

The BJP’s State Executive has readied a “charge-sheet” against the TDP government and is all set to take it to the people’s domain. A committee will be constituted exclusively to read out the “deeds and misdeeds” of the TDP to the people.

A resolution passed at a meeting on Sunday lambasted the government for “mismanaging funds, dabbling with valuable farm lands in the garb of pooling and spending huge amounts on vanity.”

The party criticised Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for “failing to rein in land sharks and sand mafia, the anarchy of whom has reached unmanageable levels.”

The party leaders were particularly angry over the manner in which the State “owned up” the Central schemes and claimed credit for the initiatives launched with the funds “generously sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Speakers at the meeting flayed hereditary politics in general, and Mr. Naidu’s penchant to groom his son as his political successor at the cost of the State’s development in particular.

Though the TDP came to power with the support of the BJP and the Jana Sena Party, it started losing credibility due to its “U-turn” politics and, as a result, distanced its allies.

The political resolution also hailed Mr. Modi for the surgical strikes, GST implementation and Ayushman Bharat scheme, and called upon the people to strengthen the party for a strong India.