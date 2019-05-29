Chaos reigns supreme at TTD board meeting

Chaos reigned supreme the trust board meeting of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) held at Annamaiah Bhavan at Tirumala on Tuesday, with the top officials staging a walkout abruptly.

Minutes after the commencement of the meeting, TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal and Tirumala Joint Executive Officer (JEO) K.S. Srinivasa Raju left the meeting hall in a huff.

Darshan ticket

Though the media was not allowed inside the meeting hall, sources said that all hell broke loose when a couple of member trustees levelled allegations against the authorities no sooner the meeting took off to a regular start after the customary prayers.

Apparently, the unparliamentary language used by trust board members reportedly prompted the officials to stage a walkout.

According to sources, the member trustees picked up a wrangle with the officials for being denied their quota of darshan tickets as soon as the meeting began.

Left with no other option, TTD Chairman Putta Sudhakar Yadhav abruptly ended the meeting.

The proposed meeting has been in the eye of storm since the day the election results were declared.

Election fallout

As the TDP faced a rout at the hands of the YSRCP, the pressure was mounting on the TTD Chairman to resign, respecting the popular verdict as the trust board members was appointed by the Chandrababu Naidu government.

It is learnt that several senior officials questioned the rationale behind the management’s decision to conduct the trust board meeting at this juncture on the plea that the agenda for it was finalised almost a month ago.

“I was rather forced to end the meeting as the officials did not show up after staging a walkout, even after a wait for more than half an hour,” Mr. Yadhav told the media here after the meeting.

In response to a question, the TTD Chiarman said that the TTD trust board was appointed by the State government, hence it should now take a final call whether or not the members appointed during the TDP tenure would continue in the office.

“Resigning from the trust board is a sentimental issue. We would like to wait for the government’s orders in this regard,” Mr. Yadav added.