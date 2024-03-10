ADVERTISEMENT

Chaos prevails as fire truck that reaches Indrakeeladri to douse flames, loses control and rams into railings

March 10, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

One of the devotees threw a lit ‘haarati’ into the garbage and that caused the fire, says CI; no casualities reported

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Fire tender halted after hitting the railings atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension prevailed when a fire broke out atop Indrakeeladri near the ‘Om’ turn on Sunday. One of the fire tenders that reached the spot to douse the flames lost control and rammed into the railings on the hill. However, no casualties were reported.

Firemen dousing fire at ‘Om’ turn on the road to Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

One Town Circle Inspector (CI), D. Shekar Reddy, who reached the spot, said that fire caught as the devotees threw the a lit ‘harati’ into the garbage.

“Around 2 p.m. we received the fire alert from the staff of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam stating that fire caught in the bushes on the hill. Two fire tenders were rushed to Indrakeeladri and the fire was extinguished,” said Additional District Fire Officer (ADFO), K. Vinay, who monitored the operation.

“Driver of a fire tender lost control, and the vehicle halted after hitting the iron railings erected around the hill,” Mr. Vinay told The Hindu.

“The presence of mind of the fire tender driver averted a major accident,” Mr. Shekar Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the devotees who saw the fire tender hitting the railings ran helter-skelter, and a woman among them fell and suffered minor bruises.

