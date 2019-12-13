Chaos in Andhra Pradesh Assembly over Chandrababu Naidu’s remarks against marshals

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on December 13 witnessed noisy scenes and heated discussions over the alleged use of unparliamentary words by Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu against the marshals who were on duty Thursday.

After a long exchange of words between the Treasury Benches and Opposition Benches, the House passed a resolution authorising the Speaker to take appropriate action and decision to protect the dignity of the Assembly and safety of the staff. Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, however, is yet to announce his decision.

Earlier, a video clipping of arguments between the TDP MLAs and Marshals was played in the House. Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Mr. Naidu used offensive language against the marshals. The YSR Congress MLAs demanded that Mr. Naidu be suspended from the House.

Referring to video clips, Mr. Seetharam said that there was evidence to prove that Mr. Naidu and TDP leaders misbehaved with the staff and used abusive language. “I Suggest Chandrababu Naidu to apologise. Else, I will be forced to take action based on the resolution of the House. I request him not to push me in embarrassing situation,” he said.

Mr. Naidu, however, said: “I was insulted by closing the gates. If anyone takes responsibility and is ready to apologize, I also will.”

The ruling Benches did not agree to it and reiterated that action should be taken against the persons responsible for attacks on the staff.

Meanwhile, the Speaker announced that the adjournment notice on payment of NREGS was disallowed, which prompted the TDP to protest.