‘Changing interpretation oflaw frequently not good’

“Democracy is the bedrock of rule of law. However, democracy is not merely about numbers. Rule of Law also ensures equality and liberty of man – not being subject to any arbitrary man made law,” said former Supreme Court Judge Jasti Chelameswar. He was delivering the Prof. S. Venkatraman Endowment Lecture on ‘Rule of Law and the Indian constitution’, organised by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, here on Saturday.

He observed that the concept of ‘Rule of Law’ requires that laws be made by a body of chosen individuals like in Parliament. Law should be made as a broad policy generally applicable to all and uniformly and not for individuals, he said.

According to him ‘Rule of Law’ also requires that the law be made known to people and there should also be certainty in its application. “If there are frequent changes in the interpretation of law, people are likely to lose faith in judiciary,” pointed out Justice Chelameswar.

Justice Chelameswar stressed that interpretation of law should not change with the mere changes in the constitution of the Court or the Bench.

‘Disturbing’

He referred to certain contemporary social and political events which were a departure from the ‘Rule of Law’ and hence were highly disturbing. “Aberrations in law and departures from law do take place in all societies, but complacency of the society and in particular the legal fraternity would in the long run prove to be disastrous to the national interests,” he said.

Justice Chalameswar is an alumnus of the college and speaking on the occasion, recollected his memories with the Law College and expressed his happiness that more girl students were joining the law courses.

Vice-Chancellor (additional charge) of Andhra University P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, who presided over the function, said that the law college got the 15th place in the latest NIRF ranking.

S. Sumitra, Principal of the Law College, D.S. Prakasa Rao, Chairman, Faculty of Law, M. Prasada Rao, Rector, V. Krishna Mohan, Registrar, and others were present.