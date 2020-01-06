‘Changes to IPC,Cr.PC in the offing’

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday said a comprehensive amendment Bill would be introduced to make Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure more relevant to present-day society in the March session of Parliament .

Speaking at a function in the District Police Office here to pay homage to martyrs from Anantapur district and consoling the family members of the martyrs from police force and para-military wing, Mr. Kishan Reddy said a committee was formed by involving retired police officers, social activists, retired judges and renowned lawyers to suggest the changes in the IPC and Cr.PC.

Meeting the martyrs’ family members, he promised them to support them in all possible ways. Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav sought a police academy for Anantapur on the lines of the one in Hyderabad.