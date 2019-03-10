Changes in weatherplay spoilsport withmango flowering

The flowering of mango has been delayed by four to six weeks this season, owing to unfavourable weather conditions, including pre and post effects of cyclone Phethai in Krishna district. The delay of the flowering for nearly two months in the last season is also said to be one of the factors for the delay in flowering this summer.

The Banginapalli variety, which is grown in nearly 40% of the total extent of land (65,000 hectares) under the mango in Krishna district, is the most affected variety due to the changes in the weather, and has witnessed a month’s delay in flowering.

“The fall of temperature during the night time, particularly pre and post-cyclone Phethai, is to be blamed for the delay in the flowering stage. In the case of Banginapalli, the yield is expected to fall slightly,” Horticulture Assistant Director, Nuzvid, K. Ajay Babu said.

The farmers who got access to irrigation facility could deal with the delay in flowering. January is the actual time for commencement of flowering of all mango varieties. In the total extent of 65,000 hectares under mango, Rasaalu variety is being grown in over 19,500 hectares in Krishna district.

“Delay in the flowering stage means delay of arrival of the fruit in the market. The yield of the Rasaalu and other varieties may not fall greatly,” opined Mr. Babu. On the other hand, the Horticulture Department is advising farmers to keep vigil on the flowers.