Changes in train timings from tomorrow

Officials of Waltair division have decided to extend, increase in frequency and also add additional stoppages to several trains. Apart from these, there is change in arrival/departure time of about 18 trains. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, East Coast Railway-Waltair, G. Suneel Kumar, said that the new time table will come into effect from July 1, 2019.

According to a release from the officials, train No. 17243/17244 ( Vijayawada – Rayagada – Vijayawada ) Express has been extended to Guntur, while train No. 12805/12806 ( Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam ) Express has been extended to Lingampalli. Similarly, train No. 17488/17487 ( Visakhapatnam – Tirupati – Visakhapatnam ) Express extended to Kadapa.

Train No. 18107/18108 ( Rourkela – Koraput – Rourkela ) was Express extended to Jagadalpur, train no. 20889/20890 ( Howrah – Vijayawada – Howrah ) Express extended to Tirupati, train No. 58526/58525 ( Visakhapatnam – Palasa – Visakhapatnam ) Passenger extended to Brahmapur.

The officials also added that train No. 12376/12375 ( Asonsol – Chennai Central – Asonsol ) Express extended to Jasidlh and Tambaram on both end and re-numbered as 13576/13575 ( Jasidlh- Tambaram – Jasidlh ) Express.

Increase in frequency

Among those trains, whose frequency was increased include train No. 18117/18118 ( Rourkela – Gunupur – Rourkela ) Express, whose frequency has been increased from three days to six days in a week. Another train No 22606/22605 ( Villupuram – Purulia – Villupuram ) Express frequency has also been increased from weekly to Bi- weekly.

Stoppage of trains

The train No. 22974/22973 ( Puri – Gandidham – Puri ) Weekly Express given stoppage at Bobbili Station.

The train No. 17239 ( Guntur – Visakhapatnam ) Express will arrive Visakhapatnam at 5.20 p.m. instead of 6.20 p.m. Similarly, train No. 12861 ( Visakhapatnam – Hazrat Nizamuddin ) Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 2:50 p.m., instead of 3.05 p.m. Train No. 13352 ( Alleppy - Dhanbad – Tata ) Express will arrive Visakhapatnam at 2:45 p.m. and leave at 3:05 pm instead of arriving 3:15 p.m. and leaving at 3:35 p.m.

In the case of train No. 18513 ( Kirandul - Visakhapatnam ) Express, it will leave Kirandul at 3.00 p.m. instead of 3:30 p.m. Meanwhile, train No. 18514 ( Visakhapatnam - Kirandul ) Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 9.35 p.m. instead of 9.40 p.m.

The train no 18504 ( Sai Nagar Shirdi - Visakhapatnam ) Express will arrive Visakhapatnam at 10.05 p.m. instead of 10.10 p.m. Train No. 18105 ( Rourkela - Jagdalpur ) Express will arrive Jagdalpur at 11:15 a.m. instead of 11:30 a.m. The train No. 18514 ( Visakhapatnam - Kirandul ) Express will arrive Kirandul at 10 a.m. instead of 9:40 a.m.

Similarly, timings of several passenger trains towards Vijayawada, Narasapur, Durg and a few others have been changed.