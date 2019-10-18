Changes in school syllabus on the cards, says Minister

Education Minister A. Suresh on Thursday said changes would be brought about in the syllabus as part of the reforms proposed in the school education sector.

Addressing an Academic Advisory Board meeting at the office of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the Minister said the proposed reforms were aimed at transforming the education sector into a robust system.

Based on the changes in the syllabus, textbooks would be designed in a way that their size would be altered in proportion to the age of the children using them, the Minister said.

Referring to the proposed changes in the Class 10 question papers, he said these reforms were intended to benefit the children.

The Minister said quality and expertise were the corner stones and invited suggestions from the board members for the proposed changes.

Be it ‘No School Bag Day’, Naadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi, or Rajanna Badi Baata, every scheme was designed to enhance a child’s learning experience, he said. Chairman of the School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Justice Kanta Rao, Principal Secretary B. Rajasekhar, Director Pratap Reddy, and MLA V. Balasubramanyam were present.