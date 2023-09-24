ADVERTISEMENT

Changes in maths and science textbooks for Classes 8, 9 and 10 under consideration, says A.P. Education Minister

September 24, 2023 01:14 am | Updated September 23, 2023 11:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Students of Class 8 will be given tabs free of cost on December 21, says Botcha Satyanarayana; efforts under way to fill vacant teacher posts, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the students of Class 8 would be given tabs free of cost on December 21. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on September 23 (Saturday) said the government was exploring the possibility of changing the mathematics and science textbooks for Classes 8, 9 and 10 in the State-run schools.

Addressing the media at his camp office, the Minister said the students of Class 8 would be given tabs free of cost on December 21. Efforts were also on to fill all the vacant teacher posts, he said.

Referring to the student delegation that participated in the United Nations conference, he said it was a matter of great pride for the State. The team of students was selected from the Class 10 toppers in the State, he informed.

He said the standard of education in the government schools and colleges had gone up, thanks to the series of programmes implemented by the departments concerned as part of the educational reforms rolled out by the government.

The Minister said the government had been working relentlessly to overhaul the education system and benefit the student population, leaving no scope for corruption and irregularities in implementation of schemes.

‘GPS best bet’

The Minister said the government had to design an alternative to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which would put a huge financial burden on the government, a fact agreed to even by the Centre, and appealed to the employees to understand the problem and extend their cooperation to the government in the implementation of the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

