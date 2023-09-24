HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Changes in maths and science textbooks for Classes 8, 9 and 10 under consideration, says A.P. Education Minister

Students of Class 8 will be given tabs free of cost on December 21, says Botcha Satyanarayana; efforts under way to fill vacant teacher posts, he says

September 24, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the students of Class 8 would be given tabs free of cost on December 21. File

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the students of Class 8 would be given tabs free of cost on December 21. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on September 23 (Saturday) said the government was exploring the possibility of changing the mathematics and science textbooks for Classes 8, 9 and 10 in the State-run schools.

Addressing the media at his camp office, the Minister said the students of Class 8 would be given tabs free of cost on December 21. Efforts were also on to fill all the vacant teacher posts, he said.

Referring to the student delegation that participated in the United Nations conference, he said it was a matter of great pride for the State. The team of students was selected from the Class 10 toppers in the State, he informed.

He said the standard of education in the government schools and colleges had gone up, thanks to the series of programmes implemented by the departments concerned as part of the educational reforms rolled out by the government.

The Minister said the government had been working relentlessly to overhaul the education system and benefit the student population, leaving no scope for corruption and irregularities in implementation of schemes.

‘GPS best bet’

The Minister said the government had to design an alternative to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which would put a huge financial burden on the government, a fact agreed to even by the Centre, and appealed to the employees to understand the problem and extend their cooperation to the government in the implementation of the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

Related Topics

education / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.